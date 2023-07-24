PODCAST: What did the Eagles do in the offseason?

We did it! This is the 14th show in 14 days on the podcast for the Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 opponents. The final opponent preview show is about the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Cardinals face on the road in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.

To talk about the Eagles, I had Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby on the show. We discuss the Eagles’ 2022 season that ended with a Super Bowl loss, Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ offseason and what is expected in Philly in 2023.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times of the different topics from the show:

(1:00) The Eagles’ 2022 season

(8:49) The Eagles’ offseason moves in free agency and the draft

(18:06) The Eagles’ expectations and outlook for 2023

