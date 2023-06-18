Podcast: What did the Browns get in center Luke Wypler from Ohio State?

The last of the seven draft picks this year for the Cleveland Browns was their second selection of an Ohio State offensive lineman in center Luke Wypler. Several people including myself were surprised that Wypler fell to the sixth round like he did. In the past two seasons, Wypler played in 26 total games for the Buckeyes and only allowed one sack total in that time.

There are some play strength concerns in the running game and he is a center only but as a pass blocker, Wypler is up to the call. He needs to improve his pad level but he understands how to use his hands to create leverage and win reps at his position. You can click here to see more about the offensive linemen with examples from his Ohio State film.

