Podcast: Did Bill Belichick’s game plan vs. Bills tell us something about Mac Jones?

The New England Patriots asked quarterback Mac Jones to throw the ball just three times in the team’s 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. It seemed like an indication of something.

What, exactly? Well, there are no shortage of opinions.

The simplest answer was the weather. The wind blew up to 70 miles per hour and the snow dumped. It wasn’t an easy environment for a passer. Of course, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw the ball 30 times. So it didn’t stop Buffalo.

New England also had the advantage of an efficient rushing attack, which didn’t need any sort of passing game to pick up first downs. Why throw when you don’t have to? And why throw when a coach like Bill Belichick has probably been dying to try an all-out rushing attack for most of his career?

But then there are the questions about Jones’ arm strength, comfort level in foul weather and decision-making. That’s when you have to wonder about what the Patriots thought of their rookie, steering almost completely clear of him when they could. Let’s dive into that — and a look at the Patirots’ playoff outlook as whole — in this week’s podcast.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts