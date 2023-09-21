Podcast: A desperate ISU football team vs. a reeling Oklahoma State squad Saturday in Ames

As embarrassing as Iowa State's 10-7 loss at Ohio was, it probably wasn't even the most jarring result in the conference last week. That award went to Oklahoma State, which suffered a 33-7 home defeat to South Alabama in a game it spent $300,000 to make happen. Who comes out on top Saturday in Ames? The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines discuss.

