Podcast: The Derek Carr signing, and what’s next for Saints

The newest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is here, hosted as always by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

We have a lot to catch up on this week, namely the arrival of a new starting quarterback. The New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal just ahead of free agency, and the always-busy NFL Scouting Combine ushered in a whirlwind of news on the path to the 2023 draft. Let’s get up to speed on everything on our plate.

Saints Wire