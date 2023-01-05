PODCAST: David Blough, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals’ finale vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Atlanta Falcons and will finish the season against the San Francisco 49ers. In this edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I discuss the play of quarterback David Blough, the good and bad from the loss, whether DeAndre Hopkins should play this week, who should start at quarterback and preview Cardinals-49ers, as well as discuss the potential firing of Kliff Kingsbury.

Enjoy the show!

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics of the show

(1:00) Intros and David Blough’s play vs. Falcons

(12:45) The good and the bad from the loss to the Falcons

(27:58) DeAndre Hopkins, playing in Week 18 and his future

(37:26) The QB situation for Week 18

(47:51) Cardinals-49ers, the decision about Kliff Kingsbury

