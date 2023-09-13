PODCAST: Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner on number retirements, Connor Bedard, Chelsea Dagger and more
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, chairman/CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations join Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about Connor Bedard and the start of a new era. They also discuss the new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward, whether Chelsea Dagger will be returning as the goal song, and much more.
