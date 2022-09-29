PODCAST: Daniel Jones just played his best game as a Giant

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the unjust criticism facing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after a gutsy Week 3 performance. The lazy takes have become too much.

We also discuss the loss of Sterling Shepard (ACL), the worsening situation at wide receiver and how badly the Giants missed Leonard Williams against Dallas.

There’s also a preview of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears and talk about noisy chickens. Yes, chickens.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O'Leary and joined by site editor Dan Benton.

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

