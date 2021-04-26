PODCAST: Crazy trade ideas for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Belichick is almost definitely going to trade picks and maybe even players in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s what just he does. He rarely makes it through a draft without making a trade for the New England Patriots. He’s going to move around the board. So let’s think a little bit about how the Patriots might move — and who (or what position) they might move for.

In the final pre-draft Patriots Wire podcast, we run through a 7-round mock draft for New England, and discuss some of the trade options for Belichick. We dive into that — and Julian Edelman’s retirement — in this week’s edition of the Patriots Wire podcast. Check it out. (The draft talk starts at 13 minutes.)

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: Trading up for a QB and trading away J.C. Jackson, N'Keal Harry

Recommended Stories