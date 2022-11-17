PODCAST: Could Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. actually reunite?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the passing of Judy Coughlin and the impact she had on the New York Giants, the community and the Jay Fund Foundation.

We also discuss the Giants’ need for a wide receiver and the tantalizing availability of Odell Beckham Jr. Might a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys ultimately determine his free agent fate?

Plus, a shocking Giants-Detroit Lions prediction.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

