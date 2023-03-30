Podcast: Could the Browns look for a future backup QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Who is the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft? The Cleveland Browns are not in a position to add a top-tier quarterback like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young, but they could be in the market for a long-term backup even after signing Josh Dobbs to a fully guaranteed one-year deal for $2 million.

A player like Fresno State’s Jake Haener could be a great fit in this role on day three of the draft. Do you need a primer on this year’s quarterback class? Listen to this episode of the Daft on Draft podcast to get all of the information you need on this year’s signal callers.

