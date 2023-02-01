Podcast: Could the Browns add offensive tackle depth in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns re-signed right tackle Jack Conklin to an extension this season, shutting the door on the potential need for a starting offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft. Left tackle Jedrick Wills, while wildly inconsistent, still has at least one year left on his contract (with the fifth-year pending) as the Browns likely let him play out his rookie deal.

They also still have 2021 fourth rounder James Hudson who will take over as their swing tackle and primary backup off the bench in a room that tends to succumb to injury. However, if the Browns went looking for added depth, could they find it in the 2023 NFL Draft? Listen here for a breakdown of the class.

