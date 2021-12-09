PODCAST: Coping with Bills loss to Patriots on and off the field

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football. Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again.

This week, the duo get into deep discussion on all things Bills-Patriots, both on and off the field. That, plus Buffalo’s upcoming meeting with the Buccaneers.

