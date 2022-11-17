PODCAST: Colt McCoy, Eno Benjamin, ‘Hard Knocks’ and Cardinals-49ers preview

The latest edition of the podcast is live and ready for your listening pleasure. With the Arizona Cardinals picking up a big 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I had a lot to talk about.

We discussed McCoy’s play and pumped the brake a bit on some of what is being said about him and the starting job.

We also talk about the defensive play against the Rams, Eno Benjamin’s release, our takeaways from the first episode of “Hard Knocks,” and we preview the Cardinals’ Week 11 matchup on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Colt McCoy’s play vs. the Rams

(18:46) Evaluating the defense’s play vs. the Rams

(34:43) Eno Benjamin’s release

(47:41) Takeaways from “Hard Knocks”

(55:45) Cardinals-49ers preview and predictions

