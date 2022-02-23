PODCAST: College Football Playoff Won’t Expand; Don’t Act Surprised

No playoff expansion

Who is to blame?

Jeremy and Matt are back to discuss how college football has let us all down with expansion is off the table for the next four years. We try to figure out what is going on and why it happened and what leagues are standing in the way of expansion.

How does this impact the Mountain West, the sports as a whole and the Power 5 leagues that voted against this?

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

