PODCAST: Coaching updates, Senior Bowl standouts

We have another edition of the podcast — the third in four days.

This regular Tuesday night recording of me and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox has updates and thoughts about the Arizona Cardinals’ coaching search since Brian Flores is out after taking the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position.

After that, Seth’s cohost, Justin Higdon, from the Original Draft Breakdown podcast, joins us and breaks down the standout players on offense and defense from the Senior Bowl. They also give a few players whose stock fell.

Enjoy the show! It’s a good one.

Here are the times of the topics:

(1:00) Head coaching updates for the Cardinals

(12:42) Justin Higdon joins the show; Senior Bowl offensive standouts

(37:31) Senior Bowl defensive standouts

(1:00:06) Falling stock from Senior Bowl

