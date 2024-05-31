Podcast: ClutchFans’ Dave Hardisty on the 2024 Rockets offseason

Dave Hardisty, founder and editor of ClutchFans, joins Friday’s The Lager Line podcast to discuss the latest news and notes surrounding the Houston Rockets and the NBA’s 2024 offseason.

Topics for Hardisty, Ben DuBose, and Paulo Alves include preferences for Houston’s No. 3 overall draft pick in June; the implications of top prospect Donovan Clingan sharing an agent with Alperen Sengun; trade options for general manager Rafael Stone; and more.

Other prospects discussed on the show include Clingan’s Connecticut teammate, Stephon Castle; Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard; and Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland of the G League Ignite. All of those players could be under consideration at Houston’s current first-round pick at No. 3, as well as in scenarios where the Rockets consider moving down a few slots in the order for trade compensation.

Friday’s episode, which is sponsored by Clutch City Lager of Karbach Brewing, can be listened to below in its entirety. Each episode is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 and through all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire