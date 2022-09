The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season.

Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 2 contest against the Titans below:

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video) Bills' Isaiah McKenzie launches clothing line Next Gen Stats: Von Miller's Bills debut was as good as you thought

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire