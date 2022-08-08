Podcast: Chiefs like their cornerback depth so much they cut a former first-round pick

The Chiefs made some roster noise on Sunday, cutting cornerback Deandre Baker, a former first-round draft pick who appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons in Kansas City.

Also, Geron Christian, a fifth-year pro who joined the Chiefs this season, ran with the starters at right tackle. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell broke down those moves and added their practice observations on today’s podcast, which started as a SportsBeat Live.

Chiefs training camp continues this week until the team plays its first preseason game, at the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

KC Chiefs continue to try new faces at right tackle; Sunday was Geron Christian’s turn