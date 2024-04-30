Podcast: How a cellphone ban, other changes helped Texas win Big 12 title

In this special episode of College Golf Talk, Brentley Romine catches up with Texas head coach John Fields, who first talks about how his Longhorns have responded to several new rules this spring (phone bans, more workouts, etc.) to win Big 12s and enter the NCAA Austin Regional with lots of momentum.

They then pivot to some regional memories before shifting to the upcoming NCAA Championship at La Costa. Fields, who has been instrumental in getting the NCAAs to La Costa, breaks down the golf course and his big plans for a potential Omaha of college golf.

Finally, Fields tells the story of when he first watched Scottie Scheffler hit a golf ball, plus the pivotal moment early in Scheffler's college career that helped mold him into the champion we see today.

This one was a good one!