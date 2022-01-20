PODCAST: The case for and against retaining Rich Bisaccia as head coach of the Raiders

Follow the Raiders Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

In this episode of the Raiders Wire Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the playoff loss to the Bengals. What went wrong and how close were they to defeating the Bengals? They debate the final sequence, the spike on first down and so much more!

Plus, they give the pros and cons to Rich Bisaccia staying on as the head coach in 2022, was this considered a successful season and will Derek Carr be back next year as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders? All that and so much more in this episode of the show!

Enjoy the show with the player at the top of the page and make sure to subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform. You can also follow Marcus on Twitter @Marcus_Mosher and Ryan O’Leary, host of the Raiders Wire Podcast at @RyanOLearySMG.

[lawrence-newsletter