PODCAST: Cardinals-Titans preview, Week 1 depth chart reactions

The newest edition of the podcast has dropped. It covers all the latest about the Arizona Cardinals, including their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I start off talking about defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ lastest stint on injured reserve and then make predictions — both bold and reasonable — for the 2021 season. We react to the initial depth chart, especially the news that Josh Jones will start at right guard, and then preview the Week 1 matchup against the Titans.

Enjoy the show!

Here are the approximate timestamps for our discussions in this show:

(1:00) Intros and Jordan Phillips — is he a bust of a signing?

(14:11) Bold and reasonable predictions for the Cardinals in 2021

(35:55) Reactions to Josh Jones as starter and the Week 1 depth chart

(51:32) Cardinals-Titans Week 1 preview

