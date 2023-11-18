PODCAST: Cardinals-Texans Week 11 preview with Texans Wire

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road to face the Houston Texans. To help preview the game, Texans Wire managing editor Mark Lane joined me on the latest edition of the podcast to talk about the Texans’ season, discuss matchups in the game and to make predictions.

A big thanks goes out to Mark.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Texans’ season

(13:01) Keys and matchups for Week 11

(24:41) Picks and predictions

