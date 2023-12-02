PODCAST: Cardinals-Steelers Week 13 preview, predictions

On the podcast, we had one preview show where Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I look at the upcoming game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

There is a second preview show with a Steelers eye on things. Bleav in Steelers podcast host Mark Bergin joined me on the show to take a look at what the Steelers have done this season, what to expect in this game and what our predictions are.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Steelers’ 2023 season, strengths and weaknesses

(23:55) The Cardinals-Steelers matchups

(37:49) Picks and predictions

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire