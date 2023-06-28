PODCAST: What will the Cardinals’ starting lineup be in 2023?

We have another offseason episode of the podcast with me and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox. This show focused solely on our predictions for the Arizona Cardinals’ starting offense, defense and special teams to start the 2023 season in Week 1.

We go position by position and talk about players, personnel groupings and potential defensive looks.

(1:00) Quarterback

(8:39) Running back

(11:29) Receiver and tight end

(15:13) Offensive line

(26:45) Defensive line

(32:26) Outside linebacker

(34:45) Inside linebacker

(40:07) Cornerback

(45:06) Safety

(45:50) Specialists

