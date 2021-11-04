PODCAST: Should the Cardinals have made a trade at the deadline?

The latest podcast episode has dropped. It is our first show since the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers, so Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I cover a lot of topics.

We react to what happened before the NFL trade deadline and discuss whether the Cardinals should have made a move. We look at the impact of the moves made in the NFC West.

We react to the loss to the Packers and give our thoughts on what the loss means for the team. Then we go through the injury situation and look ahead to the Cardinals’ Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Enjoy the show!

Here are the approximate times of our topics.

(1:00) Intros, reactions to the trade deadline

(22:13) Breaking down the loss to the Packers

(30:46) Does anything change for us looking at the team after the loss?

(38:23) Cardinals injuries

(49:47) Cardinals-49ers preview and predictions

