PODCAST: Cardinals-Eagles Week 17 preview, picks, predictions, best bets

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Week 17 for their final road game of the season. In this edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I preview the game.

We look at the Eagles and their season, discuss keys and important matchups, and we also give our predictions and discuss the best prop bets you can make on the matchup.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Eagles and their 2023 season

(24:05) Cardinals-Eagles keys, important matchups

(42:40) Predictions and best bets for the game

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire