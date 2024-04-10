PODCAST: Cardinals draft preview – Wide receivers, offensive linemen

The NFL draft is a couple of weeks away and we have the first of four Arizona Cardinals draft preview shows to listen to on the podcast. Cohost Seth Cox and I start with the Cardinals’ two biggest areas of need on offense — wide receiver and the offensive line.

We go over players and fits for the first round, Day 2 of the draft and then late-round names to know, starting at receiver, then moving to the interior of the offensive line for guards and centers, concluding with tackles.

Coming soon is the show talking about quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends and then two more shows to preview the draft on defense.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Wide receivers

(54:49) Interior offensive linemen

(1:06:16) Tackles

