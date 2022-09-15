PODCAST: Cardinals-Chiefs reactions, Cardinals-Raiders preview

The Arizona Cardinals lost in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 and it wasn’t as close as the score showed. With one game of the regular season in the books and one coming this weekend, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I broke things down in the latest edition of the podcast.

We talked about what went wrong in Week and what positives or silver linings there were in the loss. We give our level of concern for the team moving forward. We discuss what move they need to make and then preview their Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.

Enjoy the show!

Here are the approximate times of the different topics we discussed.

(1:00) What went wrong vs. the Chiefs?

(17:21) What is our level of concern moving forward?

(26:39) Small positives, silver linings

(38:19) What the Cardinals should do next

(45:25) Cardinals-Raiders preview

