PODCAST: Are the Cardinals the best team in the NFL?

The Arizona defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 Sunday afternoon in Week 4. They are now the only undefeated team in the NFL. Are they now the best team in the NFL?

In this new edition of the podcast, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I discussed it. We broke down the win and its significance, talked about the two concerns we have for the team and then break down and preview the Week 5 game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times of the different topics we discussed:

(1:00) Are the Cardinals the best team in the NFL and what does the win over the Rams mean?

(24:40) The good from the win over the Rams

(39:04) How concerned should we be about the run defense and pass rush?

(59:51) A look ahead at Cardinals-49ers

