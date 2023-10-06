PODCAST: Cardinals-Bengals preview, predictions, prop bets

The Arizona Cardinals play the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 5. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I preview the matchup in the latest edition of the podcast.

In this edition of the show, we look at the Bengals’ season so far, the stats their successes and struggles. We take some time to talk about the Joe Burrow calf injury situation.

We also go over key matchups and keys to the game, and then make our predictions for the outcome and give the best prop bets you should bet on this weekend.

Enjoy the show!

Topics and times:

(1:00) What the Cincinnati Bengals are and have done this season

(23:45) Key matchups and keys to victory for the Cardinals

(46:51) Predictions and best prop bets

