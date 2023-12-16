PODCAST: Cardinals-49ers Week 15 preview with Kyle Madson

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers face each other for the second time this season on Sunday. This time, it will be at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are 3-10 and the 49ers are 10-3.

In a new episode of the podcast, I bring on Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson for a game preview. We talked the 49ers’ season, what is different since the teams played in Week 4, Brock Purdy and we looked ahead to the Sunday matchup and made predictions.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire