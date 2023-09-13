PODCAST: Do the Bulls have the WORST assets in the NBA?
According to Hoops Hype, the Bulls are last in the NBA in tradeable assets. Is it true? The Bulls Talk crew of K.C. Johnson, Jason Goff, and Tony Gill discuss the pieces the Bulls have and if they are truly valuable or not. Later in the podcast, the crew discusses Team USA not medaling in the FIBA World Cup and if LeBron James should have also called Zach LaVine to participate in the Paris Olympics next year.
PODCAST: Do the Bulls have the WORST assets in the NBA? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago