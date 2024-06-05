PODCAST: Budda Baker, breakout players, potential playing rotation





The Arizona Cardinals will finish OTAs and the voluntary part of the offseason program this week. In this new episode of the podcast, cohost Seth Cox and I talk about some of the final storylines.

We discuss Budda Baker and what he said about the team, speaking freely and his contract. We go over our playing rotation expectations and hopes, and we go over the players we think can break out in 2024 and the players the Cardinals need to break out.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Budda Baker, the team, his contract

(14:42) Expectations and hopes for the Cardinals’ playing rotation

(41:28) Potential breakout players for the Cardinals in 2024

