Podcast: Bucs keep season afloat thanks to Tom Brady and some unsung heroes

It was better late than never Monday night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they erased a 13-point deficit on back-to-back touchdown drives in the final minutes to beat the New Orleans Saints.

That 17-16 victory marked the second time in recent weeks that the Bucs have overcome an otherwise sluggish game to steal a victory at the last moment, with Tom Brady and a list of unsung heroes once again at the heart of the comeback.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down the clutch win, and preview Sunday’s tough road test against the San Francisco 49ers:

