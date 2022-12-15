Podcast: What’s the Bucs’ biggest issue on offense?

It was a rough week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they got embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers in a 35-7 loss in Week 14.

Things won’t get any easier this week, as the Bucs welcome one of the hottest teams in the NFL to Raymond James Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down the ugly loss, discuss Tampa Bay’s biggest issues on offense, and preview Sunday’s daunting matchup with Joe Burrow and the Bengals:

