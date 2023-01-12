Podcast: How the Bucs can beat the Cowboys on Monday night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have endured a frustrating regular season, but they still managed to win the NFC South for the second straight year, earning them a return trip to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Monday night, they’ll welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Raymond James Stadium for a wild-card rematch of their Week 1 victory in Arlington, hoping to repeat what led them to that 19-3 win back in September.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down what Tampa Bay needs to do to advance past the first week of the postseason:

