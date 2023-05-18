Podcast: Browns’ pass rush will be one of the NFL’s best

The trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will have a ripple effect on the defense of the Cleveland Browns in 2023. Bringing in a player that commands extra attention to play opposite Myles Garrett will give opposing offenses headaches this fall. When you look at the other moves made on the defensive line adding Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo it will be hard-pressed to find a pass rush will more firepower.

There are no excuses for the defense to not be in the top half of the league overall especially when it comes to rushing the passer. You can watch this episode talking about the defense outlook and more click here.

More Podcast!

