Podcast: Browns cap overall outlook and how it effects the draft

The NFL salary cap is confusing and complicated with how teams can manipulate it. In this episode, The OBR’s cap expert Jack Duffin joins us to talk about the cap space and overall outlook of the Cleveland Browns. There has been a lot of discussion about how Deshaun Watson‘s contract has handcuffed the Browns and their future cap to sign other players.

Jack talks about how the team can manage the large-cap hits coming for Watson and still be able to pay other players. Then we talk about some defensive line prospects the Browns should have their eyes on. You can watch this week’s episode by clicking here to hear about the Browns’ cap situation.

