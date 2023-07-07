Podcast: What are the Browns’ biggest roster concerns for 2023?

It has been a productive off-season for the Cleveland Browns as they addressed several roster concerns and built on some strengths. The additions in the edge rusher room in Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith to go with Myles Garrett could form a deadly pass rush trio.

But with all the additions there are still some major concerns both at linebacker and defensive tackle. Some questions about Cade York struggled at times to make easier kicks. And of course, the biggest concern, and the one that matters the most is if Deshaun Watson returns to form.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In this podcast, we discuss all these topics and more as we take a look at what concerns before the training camp. You can watch this episode by clicking here or if you want the audio-only version you can click here.

More Podcast!

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect offensive line Podcast: LB Mohamoud Diabate could steal a Browns roster spot The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect defensive line Podcast: Browns Wire joins Locked on Browns to discuss expectations Podcast: Could Lonnie Phelps be a fit for a Browns practice squad spot?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire