PODCAST: Is Brian Daboll losing control of Giants?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the current state of the New York Giants, which is highlighted by infighting and gripes between players, coaches and players, and players and media members.

Is head coach Brian Daboll losing his team?

We also discuss the future of quarterback Daniel Jones after reports surfaced that many “key people” within the organization still view him as a long-term option.

Meanwhile, do the Giants stand a chance against the Washington Commanders in Week 11? And just how far have they fallen given that’s even a debate?

