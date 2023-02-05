Podcast: Breaking down a jam-packed Senior Bowl

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl has come and gone, and now the NFL Scouting Combine is next on the list as the 2023 NFL Draft treks closer by the day. The Cleveland Browns were in Mobile, Alabama for this year’s all-star affair, getting the opportunity to get a close-up look at some of the players who may be on their draft board.

You can find breakdowns of each of the days of practice here at Browns Wire using the following links:

Day-one

Day-two

Day-three

Additionally, this Daft on Draft podcast episode chops it up into pieces, making it easy to digest. Enjoy!

List

Browns bolster their putrid front seven in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Browns Calijah Kancey 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire