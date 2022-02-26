Podcast: Breaking down Jags’ top needs this offseason

James Johnson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars roster is one that arguably needs more work than any team in the league and they are going to need a big offseason to make strides. They already started things off on a high note by hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, but with the combine coming up next week it’s about time to start bolstering the actual roster.

In Episode 2 of the “Touchdown Jaguars!” podcast, Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and I broke down the Jags’ top-5 needs and why each need is a concern. We also discussed some potential solutions for each need, too.

To listen to the full episode, hit play below:

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will have more episodes weekly heading forward, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast, which will discuss the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and also feel free to rate and comment.

