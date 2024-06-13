Heat Check: Exploring different angles of the Jimmy Butler situation

The NBA Draft is near and the start of free agency is inching closer.

The draft is two weeks away and free agent negotiations around the league begin on June 30. On this week’s episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check, Tim Reynolds from the Associated Press joins Anthony Chiang to discuss all angles of the Jimmy Butler situation ahead of the busy part of the NBA offseason.

Why did Butler say what he said while attending the Los Angeles Sparks game? Should the Heat give Butler the max extension he’s seeking? What happens if the Heat doesn’t give Butler a max extension this offseason?

Those questions and more are discussed on this week’s episode before Chiang and Reynolds wrap it up with some Florida Panthers talk.

As always, thanks for watching. You can also catch the show on YouTube.