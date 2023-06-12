Podcast: Breaking down the film of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns took UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round to be the long-term answer at backup quarterback. DTR has a ton of experience throwing for over 10,000 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns in college. He also has a powerful running element to his game rushing for another 28 touchdowns on the ground.

DTR’s accuracy is inconsistent but when you watch him you see a guy who can make a lot of the big-time throws. He has a big arm and can fit throws into tight windows while on his game. You can watch this week’s episode by clicking here as I break down DTR in more detail.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire