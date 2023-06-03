Podcast: Breaking down film of Browns rookie Cameron Mitchell

Browns general manager Andrew Berry continues to invest in Cleveland’s cornerback room to counter the offensive firepower in the AFC. With Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and more teams have to have a strong secondary if they want to be Super Bowl contenders.

Berry showed how valuable depth at the position is by spending one of the Browns’ 2023 draft picks on Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell. Mitchell has a bunch of upside, especially as a man coverage corner. His skill set could help him develop into a solid starter in the long term.

You can watch this week’s episode of Browns Film Room featuring Mitchell by clicking here to see a breakdown of what he does well, and where he has room to grow.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire