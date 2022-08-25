Podcast: Breaking down the Bears’ preseason so far

It’s hard to believe that we’re just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The Chicago Bears have gone 2-0 so far this preseason, where their starters have seen limited time while reserves have had their way with the competition. Now, the Bears are gearing up for their preseason finale on Saturday, where their starters will play the first half against the Cleveland Browns.

It’ll be the last time we see the starters until the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers and the final opportunity for roster bubble players to push for a roster spot.

Check out this Bears Wire reunion when I joined my former managing editor Bryan Perez on The Bears Talk Podcast to break down Chicago’s preseason so far, discuss the job head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have done so far and discuss how the Roquan Smith contract situation could impact others in the future.

