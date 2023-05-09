Podcast: Breaking down the Bears’ impressive 2023 draft haul

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster. It was an impressive second draft from general manager Ryan Poles, who filled some big needs.

The biggest addition was offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who they traded back one spot and still landed — on top of a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago also plugged some defensive holes with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in Round 2 and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens in Round 3.

But it’s their Day 3 haul that impressed many around the league. They laned some potential late-round gems in running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round, as well as linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Terell Smith in the fifth round and defensive tackle Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson in the seventh round.

On the latest episode of our Bears Wire Podcast, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) recap the 2023 NFL draft, including discussion about the Darnell Wright pick, Day 3 steals and more.

