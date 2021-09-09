Podcast: Bradley Roby trade, Saints-Packers preview

The latest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is here, brought to you weekly by Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

This week we’re discussing the latest roster moves — the Saints surprisingly cutting running back Latavius Murray while signing cornerback Desmond Trufant and trading for another corner in Bradley Roby — before previewing Week 1’s matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Be sure to get up to speed: