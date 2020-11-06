PODCAST: What to make of Bills’ win vs. Patriots?

Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton joins podcast network host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) to discuss the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots, 24-21, in Week 8.

Should Buffalo excited or cautious about the win? And why will beating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 go a long way?

Listen to this week’s episode of the show here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).

